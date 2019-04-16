Texas, Kansas and Georgia being investigated for midterm voter suppression
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating several states for suppressing votes during the 2018 Midterm Elections.
Democrats say the states intentionally scared voters away or made it difficult for people to access polling stations. But Republicans on the Committee say House Democrats are overstepping their authority.
Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin says that the general tactic for voter supression has been to reduce the size of the electorate — throwing as many people off of the rolls as possible. Raskin and other House Democrats launched an investigation into the election and want information from state officials in Texas, Georgia and Kansas.
In Texas, the investigation will center on the attempt by Secretary of State David Whitley to purge up to 95,000 suspected non-U.S. citizens from voter rolls — of which at least 20,000 voters were citizens.
In Dodge City, Kansas — a predominately Latino area — election officials moved the one polling place three miles away. Raskin believes the move was to make it difficult for voters to get to the polls. Don Calloway, of the National Voter Protection Action Fund, said:
"That is intentional voter supression."
Calloway says the move swayed election results. "It really is not a coincidence that it is happening at a time of increased political engagement."
He says Congress needs to act fast to be prepared for the next election, but a speedy investigation may be difficult.
Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, sent a letter to election officials in Kansas, Texas and Georgia saying that Democrats overstepped their authority by requesting the information.
Raskin, however, says the investigation is constitutionally mandated and Republicans should not block them. According to Raskin:
"Voting rights are obviously the building block of democracy. Without voting rights we don’t have government by the people. Our committee is intensely interested in trying to find out what are the patterns of disenfranchisement that are taking place that can be done to prevent it from happening again."
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FBI looks for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday that they are looking for a young woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.
The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours. All students were safe, school officials said.
Sol Pais, 18, traveled to Colorado on Monday night and has tried to buy firearms, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student falls to death while taking photo on cliffRead the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Muskrat love: Detroit-area Catholics permitted to eat rodent
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit-area Roman Catholics have one more dining option during Lent than most other followers of the faith. The culinary appeal of that item, however, is up for debate.
A long-standing permission allows local Catholics to eat muskrat — a furry, marsh-dwelling rodent native to the area — "on days of abstinence, including Fridays of Lent," according to the Archdiocese of Detroit. The custom dates to the region's missionary history in the 1700s and is especially prevalent in communities along the Detroit River.
Missionary priests "realized that food was especially scarce in the region by the time Lent came around and did not want to burden Catholics unreasonably by denying them one of the few readily available sources of nutrition — however unappetizing it might be for most folks," said Edward Peters, an expert on canon law who is on the faculty at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats