Tennessee school principal under fire for "Blame The Girls" comments

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee (WRCB NBC News) -- The vice principal of Tennessee's Soddy Daisy High School is on leave after telling students to "blame the girls" for changes to the school's dress code.

"If you really want someone to blame, blame the girls because they pretty much ruin everything. They ruin the dress code, they ruin the clothes. I mean ask Adam and Eve. You can really go back to the beginning of time," Hensley said during the school newscast.

"So, it'll be like that the rest of your life, get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up, follow the rules."

WRCB reports many people took to social media angry at the comments, but four young women who serve as class officers are defending Hensley. They said he was joking and being sarcastic.

"I think that what he said, the intent behind it was not to hurt any female or girl in this school," said senior class president Tori Brown.