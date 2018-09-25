Teacher fired after giving students zeros for not turning in assignment
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPTV) — Should students get half credit for an assignment they didn't even turn in? A former Florida teacher doesn't think so.
That's why she wrote a goodbye message to her eighth graders on a whiteboard saying, "Bye Kids, Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50% for not handing anything in. Mrs. Tirado"
Diane Tirado has been a teacher for years, but she started at West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie in August as an eighth grade U.S. history teacher.
She assigned an explorer notebook project, which she said she gave students two weeks to complete.
When several students didn't turn it in, Tirado found out about what she calls a "no zero" policy, which is reflected in the West Gate student and parent handbook. Below the grading rubric, in red lettering, the handbook states "NO ZEROS- LOWEST POSSIBLE GRADE IS 50%"
