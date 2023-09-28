EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (WGN-TV) — Taylor Swift is expected to make another appearance at Travis Kelce’s next scheduled NFL game.

According to TMZ, the pop star plans to attend Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This would be Swift’s second Chiefs game of the season. Her first was last Sunday when she made headlines after being spotted sharing a suite with Kelce’s mother while cheering on the tight end.

In a video captured by WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton, Kelce and Swift could be seen walking side by side after the Chief’s blowout win against the Chicago Bears. The video has gone viral and as of Thursday, has over 16.2 million views.

The two then reportedly drove off in a convertible and headed to a private party together that Kelce set up.

The news comes amid rumors that the two have been dating, according to multiple news outlets.