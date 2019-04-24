keep kxan

Target voluntarily recalls almost 500K wooden toy cars for choking hazards

National News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KXAN) — Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million Bullseye’s Playground toys, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued after the wheels can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. So far no injuries have been reported.

The recall is for toy vehicles with these UPC numbers that can be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each:

Name

Item#

DPCI (Model Number)

UPC

Caboose

89304

234-18-0100

765940893043

Santa in Sleigh

89297

234-18-0100

765940892978

Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck

89298

234-18-0100

765940892985

Train

89301

234-18-0100

765940893012

Police Car

89303

234-18-0100

765940893036

Firetruck

89302

234-18-0100

765940893029

Taxi

89300

234-18-0100

765940893005

Digger

89299

234-18-0100

765940892992

Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment

NA

234-20-0189

765940893159

The toys were sold nationwide and on the Target website from October 2018 through November 2018. About 495,000 toys are affected by this recall altogether. 

Consumers should return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.

