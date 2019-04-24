Target voluntarily recalls almost 500K wooden toy cars for choking hazards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KXAN) — Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million Bullseye’s Playground toys, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued after the wheels can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. So far no injuries have been reported.

The recall is for toy vehicles with these UPC numbers that can be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each:

Name Item# DPCI (Model Number) UPC Caboose 89304 234-18-0100 765940893043 Santa in Sleigh 89297 234-18-0100 765940892978 Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck 89298 234-18-0100 765940892985 Train 89301 234-18-0100 765940893012 Police Car 89303 234-18-0100 765940893036 Firetruck 89302 234-18-0100 765940893029 Taxi 89300 234-18-0100 765940893005 Digger 89299 234-18-0100 765940892992 Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment NA 234-20-0189 765940893159

The toys were sold nationwide and on the Target website from October 2018 through November 2018. About 495,000 toys are affected by this recall altogether.

Consumers should return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.