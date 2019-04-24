Target voluntarily recalls almost 500K wooden toy cars for choking hazards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KXAN) — Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million Bullseye’s Playground toys, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall was issued after the wheels can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. So far no injuries have been reported.
The recall is for toy vehicles with these UPC numbers that can be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each:
|
Name
|
Item#
|
DPCI (Model Number)
|
UPC
|
Caboose
|
89304
|
234-18-0100
|
765940893043
|
Santa in Sleigh
|
89297
|
234-18-0100
|
765940892978
|
Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck
|
89298
|
234-18-0100
|
765940892985
|
Train
|
89301
|
234-18-0100
|
765940893012
|
Police Car
|
89303
|
234-18-0100
|
765940893036
|
Firetruck
|
89302
|
234-18-0100
|
765940893029
|
Taxi
|
89300
|
234-18-0100
|
765940893005
|
Digger
|
89299
|
234-18-0100
|
765940892992
|
Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment
|
NA
|
234-20-0189
|
765940893159
The toys were sold nationwide and on the Target website from October 2018 through November 2018. About 495,000 toys are affected by this recall altogether.
Consumers should return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.