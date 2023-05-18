(NEXSTAR) — Target is recalling almost 5 million Threshold brand candles over concerns the jars they come in may crack or break during use — posing potential burn, fire and laceration hazards. Target says it has already received 137 reports of incident, including six injuries.

The affected items are all candles sold in stores nationwide and at Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023. The candles came in a variety of scents, styles and sizes and cost between $3 and $20, Target says.

Customers should immediately stop using them and return them to any Target store. The company says customers will receive full refunds.

Product Size Item number Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (glass jar) 5.5 oz 054-09-1488 Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (glass jar) 5.5 oz 054-09-6393 Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (glass jar) 5.5 oz 054-09-9509 Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (glass jar) 5.5 oz 054-09-9789 Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (glass jar) 5.5 oz 054-09-9837 Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-0051 Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-0052 Threshold™ Peony and Cherry Blossom candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-1217 Threshold™ Water Mint and Eucalyptus candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-3861 Threshold™ Ashwood and Palo Santo candle (jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-5401 Threshold™ Soft Cashmere and Lavender candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-6099 Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-6205 Threshold™ Vanilla Bean and Amber candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-8037 Threshold™ Cerulean Surf and Sea candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-8523 Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-8621 Threshold™ Warm Cider and Cinnamon candle (glass jar) 20 oz 054-09-8753 Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-9473 Threshold™ Tangerine Ginger candle (jar/3-wick) 20 oz 054-09-9926 Threshold™ Vetiver and Moss wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid) 14 oz 054-09-0185 Threshold™ Coconut and Honey crackling wooden candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-0458 Threshold™ Coconut and Honey wood wick candle (milky white glass jar with wooden lid/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-0570 Threshold™ Black Cedar wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-2433 Threshold™ Red Mango and Amber wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-3560 Threshold™ Acai Berry and Spruce crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-6389 Threshold™ Whiskey & Oak crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-7215 Threshold™ Rose and Cedar crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-7216 Threshold™ Vanilla and Bergamot crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-7217 Threshold™ Leather and Embers crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-7218 Threshold™ Ocean Air and Moss crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-8292 Threshold™ Rosemary and Linen crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-8344 Threshold™ Fir and Suede crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-8910 Threshold™ Coastal Wind and Lavender wood wick candle (milky white glass with wood lid/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-8964 Threshold™ Rainwater Lily wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-9132 Threshold™ Sandalwood and Smoke crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-9219 Threshold™ Eucalyptus and Palm crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-9441 Threshold™ Applewood and Amber crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-9550 Threshold™ Fennel and Pine crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick) 14 oz 054-09-9851

Target says customers can also contact the company to receive prepaid return labels if they wish to return the items by mail.

Any customers with questions or concerns can call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. You can also visit the Target Product Recalls page.