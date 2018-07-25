Taco Bell queso recalled due to risk of botulism Kraft Heinz Taco Bell cheese dip (Kraft Heinz Photo) [ + - ] Kraft Heinz Taco Bell cheese dip (Kraft Heinz Photo) [ + - ]

CHICAGO (WATE) — Kraft Heinz is recalling around 7,000 cases of cheese dip that could potentially lead to botulism.

The company is recalling Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because the product is showing signs that it could allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

The recall affects 15 oz. jars with "best when used by" dates ranging from October 31, 2018, to January 23, 2019.

Anyone who bought these jars should return them to the store for an exchange or refund. No illnesses have been reported.