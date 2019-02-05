Taco Bell, Popeyes engage in pun-filled sign battle in Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) — Two Indiana fast food restaurants are getting into a friendly food fight.

It’s coming down to Taco Bell versus Popeyes in Scottsburg, and the beef between the two is ruffling some feathers around town.

It all started when Popeyes put its chicken mascot on the street to bring in new customers to the restaurant that recently opened right next to the Taco Bell. The taco makers have been serving the town for 28 years and decided to show the chicken who’s boss.

Instead of being salty, they engaged their new neighbor in a friendly feud, by putting up a sign that read, “We got beef with that chicken.”

That’s when the meat of the messages starting filling in, with the businesses trading puns back and forth on their street signs, including: “Is that all you guac?” and “Our thighs are nacho business.”

In the end, both sides agree that it’s all in good fun, and that there’s no bad blood in this battle of the signs.

