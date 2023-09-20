CATOOSA, Okla. (WGN) — A 31-year-old man, who was deemed a suspect in the slaying of a Romeoville, Illinois, family Sunday, has been found dead with a gunshot wound in Oklahoma, according to police.

On Sunday, police in the Illinois village 30 miles southwest of Chicago conducted a well-being check on the family of four after one of them did not show up to work.

Upon arrival, Romeoville Police found two adults, their two children, and three dogs with fatal gunshot wounds. The adult victims were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32. Police said the deceased children, ages 7 and 9, belonged to both Rolon and Bartolomei. The children’s identities have not yet been released.

The shooting “was not a random incident,” Deputy Chief of Police Chris Burne said in a Tuesday afternoon update.

In a Wednesday update, Romeoville Police explained they identified a person of interest in the deaths shortly after the shooting: Nathanial Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood, Illinois. A female with a relationship to him was also identified as a person of interest.

On Tuesday evening, the female was reported missing by her family in Streamwood. Later that evening, Romeoville police issued an alert to other police agencies noting that Huey Jr. was a credible suspect in the slayings.

Police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, were alerted to the presence of Huey Jr.’s vehicle Wednesday morning in their jurisdiction, police said. The town is located about 15 miles east of Tulsa.

The vehicle attempted to elude police and it was involved in a fiery single-car crash. Two gunshots were heard at the scene by responding officers. The female was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition.

A man believed to be Huey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there’s a “possible motive” between Huey Jr. and the family, but would not expand on it, citing the investigation.

Romeoville police said Wednesday afternoon they are not looking for any additional suspects, but the investigation remains active.