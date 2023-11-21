AUSTIN (KXAN) — As millions of Americans get ready to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family, a new survey reveals the traditions that many families follow.

USA Today Blueprint surveyed 2,000 people across the country on everything from the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner to who gets in the most arguments.

While some people sit down to Thanksgiving dinner in the morning or in the late evening, the afternoon was the most popular time to eat turkey and all the sides.

Fourteen percent of survey respondents said they eat between the 3:01 and 4 p.m., while 13% said they eat between 2:01 and 3 p.m.

About 3% of people eat Thanksgiving dinner before the clock even strikes noon, while 1% said they eat after 9 p.m.

No matter what time the meal is, the vast majority of survey respondents said they travel to someone else’s house for the holiday. In fact, AAA is projecting 4 million Texans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.

While 4% of survey respondents said they usually host, 23% said they usually go to their parents’ house, while 20% said they typically visit an aunt or uncle’s house.

About 11% of people said they celebrate with friends instead of family, while 3% said they usually stay home alone without inviting anyone over.

If you’re trying to avoid confrontation, staying home may be the best course of action. Just 12% of people said they don’t argue with extended family members during the holidays.

Dad is most often involved in disagreements, with 38% of survey respondents saying that’s who they usually get in an argument with. Grandma is right behind, at 36%, while Grandpa argues with 32% of people.

So what is everyone arguing about? More than half of survey respondents said they argue over family issues, while 48% said politics and 47% said money.

About 23% of people said their uncle is most likely to be involved in an argument, but 19% of respondents said their uncle is the relative they most look forward to seeing over the holidays.

Cousins are a close second, at 18.8%, ahead of aunts at about 15%.