Trump tweets that the census should be delayed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/ KXAN) — President Donald Trump is suggesting the census be delayed indefinitely as he blasts a Supreme Court decision putting a hold on his administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Trump tweeted Thursday that it “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census.”

And he says he has asked government lawyers if they can delay the Constitutionally-mandated Census, “no matter how long” until the Supreme Court is given additional information “from which it can make a final and decisive decision.”

Federal law states the census must begin April 1.

Supreme Court blocked the controversial citizenship question Thursday that had been proposed for the 2020 census.

The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation.

It’s unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.

The Census Bureau’s own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

Central Texas Reaction

Local leaders of the Austin-Travis County Complete Count Committee said they were “encouraged” but the decision. The group, co-chaired by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, issued a statement:

“Having unburdened the census from the repressive citizenship question, City of Austin and Travis County can move forward with working to obtain as accurate of a count as possible, resulting in additional federal funding for our region, and accurate representation during the redistricting process.” — Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt

The group says if people in Austin and Travis County go unaccounted for, the community could lose funding for Medicaid, Medicare, State Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP), Section 8 Housing, Head Start, National School Lunch Program, Special Education Grants and highway planning and construction.

Over the course of the next year, the group plans to raise awareness about the importance of the 2020 Census to get as many people to participate as possible.

Texas Democrats issued a statement applauding the Supreme Court decision as well.