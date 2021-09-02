Supply chain issues, chip shortages push Tesla Roadster release back to 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those trying to get Tesla’s new sportscar are going to have to wait even longer now.

Elon Musk confirmed reports that the Tesla Roadster, the company’s high-performance electric car that is said to surpass speeds of 250 mph, will be delayed until 2023. It was originally supposed to be out in 2020 after Musk’s company debuted the plans for it in 2017.

Musk cites supply chain issues as the reason for the ongoing delays in production.

“2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

Semiconductor chip shortages have been a big cause of delays not just for Tesla, but other car companies as well. Toyota and Ford have both reduced production due to chip shortages, among other things.

If you’re looking to get one, make sure your bank account is ready. Reservations require a $5,000 credit card payment just to get started, and then a $45,000 wire transfer within 10 days, and that’s before signing a purchase agreement. The total price for the car that goes from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds is $200,000 for the base model. The $50,000 due before signing the purchase agreement is fully refundable.