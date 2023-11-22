AUSTIN (KXAN) — From turkey to mashed potatoes to cranberry sauce, there’s plenty to pile on your plate this Thanksgiving. But which side dish will Texans be piling more on?

The answer is green bean casserole, according to a new study.

HubScore looked at various national cooking and lifestyle surveys across the country to determine each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

In Texas, green bean casserole is followed by corn casserole, with mashed potatoes taking third place, ahead of mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole.

Nine other states join in on Texas’ love of green bean casserole, including neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico, as well as states further afield like Alaska and New Hampshire.

Corn casserole is most popular in 17 states, while mashed potatoes reign supreme in 12 states plus the District of Columbia.

Just two states — Kentucky and Mississippi — rank sweet potato casserole as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.