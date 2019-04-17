Student falls to death while taking photo on cliff
(KYTV) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman died Saturday after falling off a cliff in Newton County, Arkansas.
The student from South Dakota fell about 100 feet after witnesses say she re-positioned herself for a photo, and slipped.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said the area is one of the most popular places in the state for hiking photos, and said his office gets about five to 10 calls a year of people falling or getting hurt.
"They're not always fatal falls," said Wheeler. "But they're injuries in that area. When I'm talking about that area, I'm talking about Hawskbill Crag, or the trail into Hawksbill Crag, or that bluff line."
There have been calls for fencing to be put up along the cliff side, but the sheriff said that would take away from the natural beauty of the area.
FBI looks for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday that they are looking for a young woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.
The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours. All students were safe, school officials said.
Sol Pais, 18, traveled to Colorado on Monday night and has tried to buy firearms, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.Read the Full Article
Muskrat love: Detroit-area Catholics permitted to eat rodent
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit-area Roman Catholics have one more dining option during Lent than most other followers of the faith. The culinary appeal of that item, however, is up for debate.
A long-standing permission allows local Catholics to eat muskrat — a furry, marsh-dwelling rodent native to the area — "on days of abstinence, including Fridays of Lent," according to the Archdiocese of Detroit. The custom dates to the region's missionary history in the 1700s and is especially prevalent in communities along the Detroit River.
Missionary priests "realized that food was especially scarce in the region by the time Lent came around and did not want to burden Catholics unreasonably by denying them one of the few readily available sources of nutrition — however unappetizing it might be for most folks," said Edward Peters, an expert on canon law who is on the faculty at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.Read the Full Article
LA Archdiocese agrees to $8M payment in sex abuse case
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $8 million to a teenager who was sexually abused by the athletic director at her Catholic high school who had continued to work despite prior allegations of misconduct, it was announced Tuesday.
A court finalized the settlement last week of a negligence lawsuit, said David Ring, an attorney for the teenager.
The archdiocese has paid out more than $740 million in sexual abuse settlements over the past 15 years. Ring said the $8 million is the largest payment to a single individual in any of the cases.Read the Full Article
