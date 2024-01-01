AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might not be able to get off work for these holidays, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate.

There are 31 days in the month of January, and the most commonly celebrated holiday in the month is New Year’s Day.

In addition to ringing in the new year, Jan. 1 is also used to celebrate National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day, which sort of makes sense if you think about it.

Other strange holidays in January include:

Jan. 2

Swiss Cheese Day & 55 mph Speed Limit Day

Jan. 3

Drinking Straw Day & Festival of Sleep Day

Jan. 4

National Trivia Day & National Spaghetti Day

Jan. 5

National Bird Day & National Whipped Cream Day

Jan. 6

National Cuddle Up Day & National Bean Day

Jan. 7

I’m Not Going To Take It Anymore Day & National Bobblehead Day

Jan. 8

National Bubble Bath Day & National Clean Your Desk Day

Jan. 9

Balloon Ascension Day & National Apricot Day

Jan. 10

Houseplant Appreciation Day & National Take the Stairs Day

Jan. 11

Learn Your Name In Morse Code Day & National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day

Jan. 12

Kiss a Ginger Day & Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day

Jan. 13

National Rubber Ducky Day & National Vision Board Day

Jan. 14

National Dress Up Your Pet Day & International Kite Day

Jan. 15

National Bagel Day & National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Jan. 16

National Nothing Day & International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Jan. 17

Museum Selfie Day & Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day

Jan. 18

Winnie the Pooh Day & National Thesaurus Day

Jan. 19

National Popcorn Day & Tenderness Toward Existence Day

Jan. 20

National Cheese Lover’s Day & National Use Your Gift Card Day

Jan. 21

National Hugging Day & International Sweatpants Day

Jan. 22

National Polka Dot Day & National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day

Jan. 23

National Handwriting Day & National Pie Day

Jan. 24

Library Shelfie Day & National Compliment Day

Jan. 25

Clashing Clothes Day & Opposite Day

Jan. 26

National Big Wig Day & National Fun at Work Day

Jan. 27

National Chocolate Cake Day & Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day

Jan. 28

National Daisy Day & National Blueberry Pancake Day

Jan. 29

National Puzzle Day & Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Jan. 30

National Draw A Dinosaur Day & National Plan for Vacation Day

Jan. 31

Gorilla Suit Day & National Hot Chocolate Day