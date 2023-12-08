STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are continuing to investigate the dead longhorn that was illegally dumped on the lawn of Farmhouse Fraternity at Oklahoma State University (OSU) last week. On Wednesday morning, Stillwater Police served a search warrant at another fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho.

Officers want to look at surveillance video from the house and are hoping to get answers.

“It seems like they’re pretty big trouble,” said Carson Andrews, senior at OSU.

On Wednesday morning, OSU students are still in disbelief as the investigation moves forward.

“The farmhouse has been very cooperative with us… We do know that AGR does have information about the acquisition and the disposal of the animal corpse, and we’re just waiting on them to provide that information to us,” said Lt. T.J. Low, Stillwater Police PIO.

Stillwater Police told KFOR they confirmed the longhorn came from a ranch in Noble County. At this time, the necropsy shows the animal was dead before it was dumped.

“Their report did show that the cow was possibly in a disease stage and possibly dead at the time before the incident,” said Low.

Authorities say they are looking into rumors of an “ongoing prank-war” between Farmhouse and Alpha Gamma Rho.

Investigators are now reviewing the video.

“It’ll take a couple of days or so for our investigators to go through all that footage to maybe see if anything was erased or remains set up,” said Low.

Meanwhile, OSU students say several rumors have been circulating around campus, like where the longhorn may have come from.

“I heard it (the longhorn) was from a land of someone’s family member or something like that,” said Bryson Diener, OSU senior.

Another student said for whoever is guilty, the punishment will be harsh.

“Their college experience is going to suffer for this just because they’re in this group. I mean, there’s something to like, it probably takes about six or eight guys to do this, so 90% of the dudes really didn’t do anything,” said Andrews.

Stillwater Police say at this time, the case is a misdemeanor for illegal disposal of an animal corpse.

Alpha Gamma Rho sent a statement to KFOR on Wednesday. They said, “Along with our own investigation, Alpha Gamma Rho continues working with the Stillwater Police Department in their ongoing investigation of the incident involving animal remains found on December 1, 2023. The National Fraternity believes the local chapter at Oklahoma State University was not involved in the incident. The local chapter made police aware of individuals, who are members of the local chapter, who may have knowledge of the incident. Alpha Gamma Rho is very concerned by the incident involving animal remains found outside a fraternity house. The conduct is inconsistent with our Fraternity’s values. Alpha Gamma Rho does not condone this behavior. The National Fraternity along with the local chapter will continue to support both the University’s and authority’s investigation.“

Lt. T.J. Low with Stillwater Police told KFOR, “There’s rumors about an ongoing prank war that’s led to this. And obviously that’s why our investigators are wanting to obtain some of that surveillance footage to kind of squash those rumors and maybe bring some light to the investigation.”

Oklahoma State University sent KFOR an updated statement as well. The University says quote, “We commend the Stillwater Police Department and the multijurisdictional response from other agencies involved in the case. The OSU community has overwhelmingly condemned this heinous act, which in no way represents our institution or the values of the Cowboy Code. We will continue to support the Stillwater Police Department. A separate investigation is underway by OSU’s Office of Student Support and Conduct.”

Stillwater Police are still looking for information related to this case. You can contact them at 405-533-8477. There, you can also leave an anonymous tip.