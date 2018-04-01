State of Texas: Census question raises new concerns

An old question is raising new concerns. The Commerce Department announced that for the first time since 1950, the census will include a question asking whether people responding are legal citizens of the United States.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders explained the decision as one that’s necessary to protect voters by helping ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

“The idea is we need to understand how many people are eligible to vote versus how many people are actually voting to get a sense of whether there’s some systemic problem,” said Carlos Sanchez, the news and politics editor for Texas Monthly during an interview on the KXAN State of Texas program.

But those who are against adding the question believe it will have a potentially damaging effect. Sanchez pointed back to why the question was removed from the census decades ago. “A lot of census experts, including members of the Census Bureau, indicated that it was doing more to discourage people from answering the question than encouraging them.”

The 2020 Census is important in determining how the federal government allocates funding for states. The count also determines the number of seats each state has in Congress. Undercounting people could hurt a state in both funding and representation in Washington.

“Folks are worried that given the current political climate, adding this question to the census questionnaire is only going to make Texas, which is already a hard-to-count state, even tougher to enumerate,” said Alexa Ura, a reporter for the Texas Tribune.

Ura said almost five million immigrants call Texas home, and about two-thirds of them are non-citizens. While non-citizens would be most likely to avoid responding to the census, the question could discourage other Texans from answering as well.

“The immigrant population in Texas is embedded with the citizen population in Texas. A million Texans live with a family member who is undocumented,” Ura explained. “The concern is that this will not only affect responses from immigrants, but it will also affect responses from U.S. citizens who live with family members who are immigrants.”

Sanchez said it’s difficult for people to trust that the government won’t share the census information with law enforcement.

“People aren’t going to believe it given the climate of fear that exists right now.”