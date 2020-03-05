Starbucks to stop allowing personal mugs to be filled amid coronavirus concerns

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. In a ruling Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, a European Union court overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SEATTLE (KXAN) — Those who try to be environmentally conscious may have to settle, as Starbucks announced it will not be filling personal mugs due to coronavirus concerns, CNN reports.

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced Wednesday it would temporarily end the use of personal travel mugs or tumblers at its North American locations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ president of company-operated businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in an open letter posted on the company’s website.

The company said it is still honoring the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal mug, even if they can’t use them.

Starbucks also announced it is making its locations undergo additional cleanings and will suspend business-related air travel, both domestic and international.

Starbucks’ campaign to encourage patrons to bring in personal mugs kicked off in 2010. The goal was to minimize paper trash output. According to the company, the program has prevented millions of pounds of paper cups ending up in landfills.