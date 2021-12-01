Stacey Abrams running for Georgia governor

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York. Abrams, whose voting rights work helped make Georgia into a swing state, exhorted Congress on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, to reject “outright lies” that have historically restricted access to the ballot as Democrats began their push for a sweeping overhaul of election and ethics laws. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

GEORGIA (KXAN) — Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governorship in 2018, is entering the race for a second time.

On Wednesday, Democrat Abrams announced via Twitter: “I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol.”

If she earns her party’s nomination, Abrams will re-match with incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who won by just 1.4 percentage points, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She served in Georgia’s House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and served as minority leader.

Abrams has earned much favor from the Democratic party since 2018 because of her fundraising acumen. She’s also widely credited for helping Democrats earn wins in Georgia’s 2020 race.

The 47-year-old says in her campaign announcement: “If our Georgia is going to make it to the next chapter, we are going to need new leadership… it’s time to get the job done.”