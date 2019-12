ST. LOUIS, Missouri (NBC News) — Missouri police arrested a man who they say is accused of using a dating app to lure victims and steal their cars.

The prosecutor’s office says the man connected with women on Tinder and once he met hem, stole their cars.

It happened seven times and twice at gunpoint.

Franklin Jones, 20, is charged with two counts of first degree robbery, among other charges.

St. Louis County Police say he confessed to the crimes.