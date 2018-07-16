Smoking in public housing to be banned nationwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — By the end of July, two years after a rule was issued, a nationwide ban on smoking in public housing will be in effect.

As of July 31, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department will forbid the use of cigars, pipes and cigarettes in all public housing and common areas in addition to any outdoor area that comes within 25 feet of public housing property.

While the ban does not include e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and snuff, there could be restrictions on these products in some areas.

Passed during the Obama administration back in November of 2016, HUD explains the policy would reduce secondhand smoke dangers and would also encourage the public to quit smoking.

According to HUD, over 600 local agencies that include 228,000 public housing units are already smoke-free. The ban would force an additional 940,000 units to eliminate smoking on their properties.

To get help to quit smoking, visit https://smokefree.gov/