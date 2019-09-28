Skydiver killed in collision with semi

(KCRA) — A skydiver was killed Thursday after she strayed off course and hit a big rig on California’s Highway 99 near Lodi.

The California Highway Patrol said the skydiver was a 28-year-old woman from Colombia. She was skydiving in a group of seven people when she was blown off course and hit the big rig, officials said.

After hitting the big rig, she collided with the shoulder of southbound Highway 99. CHP said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rick Costa hauls cars throughout the state for work. He said he has seen several skydivers over the freeway through the years

“I never thought it was very safe,” Costa said. “The way they do it, they actually fly over the freeway and come back to grass when they land.”

“Unless they change something, it’s only a matter of time before more and more of that happens and more people die,” he added.

