Simone Biles, Olympic gymnasts testify at Senate hearing on FBI investigation into Nassar

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 15.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Olympic gymnasts, including Texas’ Simone Biles, testified Wednesday in front of a Senate committee looking into the FBI’s investigation of sexual abuse allegations involving former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles joined her former 2016 Olympic teammates, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, to speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Gymnast Maggie Nichols also addressed the senators.

The hearing specifically focused on an inspector general’s report released in July, which revealed the FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness.” More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said at the beginning of the hearing that law enforcement had “obviously catastrophic failures” in this particular case.

“If the FBI did so little in the investigation involving world class athletes, what hope can an average American have, what faith can they have in the system?” Cornyn said.

The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and then the organization’s then-president, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis. However, it took months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.

At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar. Officials at USA Gymnastics also contacted FBI officials in Los Angeles in May 2016 after eight months of inactivity from agents in Indianapolis.