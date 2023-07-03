AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Elon Musk announced temporary plans to limit how many tweets users can read each day, all dependent on their verification status and the amount of time their account has been active.

Musk said verified users would be able to read 6,000 posts daily, while unverified and newly created, unverified accounts were limited to 600 or 300 posts each day. The move led to backlash within hours of the announcement, along with Musk’s later decision to extend the limits.

Amid the backlash, some users began seeking out alternative sites similar to Twitter, without the same post limits. Here’s a roundup of other sites available for those looking to add a new social media channel to their repertoire or abandon ship in the Twitterverse.

Bluesky

It hasn’t publicly launched yet, but Bluesky is a Twitter-esque social media platform that saw so much user interest over the weekend that the website suffered an outage Saturday from people trying to sign up, per Forbes.

The invite-only platform launched in February under the leadership of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Currently, prospective users can submit their email addresses to join a waitlist for future access to the site.

Bluesky features a feed, posts, likes, block lists and mute options, among others. All posts, likes and blocks are publicly viewable on Bluesky.

Despite some similarities between Bluesky’s makeup and Twitter, the newly formed social media platform doesn’t yet allow video uploads or direct messaging.

Mastodon

Mastodon isn’t an exact social media website, but its “tweet”-like posts, replies, bookmarks, hashtags and retweet features all mirror those found on Twitter. Mastodon is a decentralized site where users can create and run their own websites while interacting with other users.

Unlike Twitter, Mastodon doesn’t offer quote tweet and direct messaging options.

Truth Social

Truth Social was created by former President Donald Trump in February 2022, just over a year after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 insurrection and a company review of Trump’s tweets in the lead-up to and wake of that political uprising.

On Truth Social, users are able to create posts and share other users’ posts, akin to a retweet but referred to as a “ReTruth” on the platform. Users can reply to and like posts as well as direct message other users.

Post

Created by former Waze CEO Noam Bardin, Post offers word limit-free posting opportunities for users, as well as the ability to comment, react, retweet and “tip” other users.

Currently, Post is only available via web browser, with no app available for iOS and Android users. The platform has its own moderation policy in place to flag bullying, harassment, fake news and the promotion of hate speech.

Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform some might be more familiar with, offering text-based posts, videos, images and links to be shared among micro-communities, referred to as subreddits.

Users can join numerous subreddits based on their individual interests. Content moderation is used as a means of filtering and regulating content, and users can upvote or downvote posts to either promote it within a subreddit or have it buried.

Anonymous posting is allowed on Reddit, with users also able to DM others.

Cohost

Cohost has a similar interface to Twitter but its operations run on a vertical feed that doesn’t have an algorithm, meaning posts from users you follow appear chronologically.

Cohost is still in its early development beta phase, and prospective users might have to wait a day or two before their account is accepted if they are trying to join sans invitation code. Features include posts, likes, retweets, hashtags and comments, as well as content moderation and added warnings to posts containing sensitive content.

Micro.blog

Micro.blog is, well, exactly as it sounds: A social media platform designed to replicate a miniature blog that users can operate and is viewable by others. It is subscription-based, with fees beginning at a $5 monthly cost.

Micro.blog features a limit of 280 characters, with users having the ability to view and comment on other bloggers’ thoughts. Text, photos and videos are all viewable publicly on one’s timeline, or they can be posted privately so only you can see them displayed on your blog.

Unlike Twitter, Micro.blog doesn’t include an option to see your follower count and doesn’t incorporate hashtags into its design. It does, however, feature a Discover tab, where users can find new people and blogs to follow.

Counter Social

Counter Social is a platform that includes a 500-character limit on posts, as well as the ability to share photos and polls with other users. The dashboard feature allows users to oversee what their followers and friends are up to.

Counter Social uses artificial intelligence technology for content moderation, with a “private mode” feature and self-destructing posts option available for privacy, as desired.

A free version is available, with a pro option including additional features at a cost of $5 per month.

Bastyon

Bastyon refers to itself as an “anti-censorship decentralized publishing and social platform” that uses blockchain technology as part of its operations.

Users can post content, videos and images as well as use hashtags to search among content uploaded across the platform. Content is dissected among categories, with topics such as memes, politics, entertainment and technology. Users can add a tag onto a specific post in order to filter that bit of content into a category.

T2

T2 was created by former Google and Twitter employees, featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and interface. The company referred to its platform as a “new public square” that will serve as “a source for up-to-date, short-form information, and friendly conversations.”

Prospective users need to join a waitlist to begin using T2, with more specific details on the social media platform’s features not yet known.