Service dog graduates college alongside owner
BALTIMORE, MD (NBC News) — A service dog graduated alongside his owner last week at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
The golden retriever, named Chief, stole the show at this year's graduation at UMBC, where the mascot is also a retriever.
Erica Haschert, the dog's owner, says Chief has not only become a fixture on campus but in her life as well.
"He knows my every move before I even think it sometimes. I joke, he's my tattletale on my body, so he lets me know before stuff happens before usually any of the medical devices can pick it up, which is incredible," Haschert says.
As she received her diploma in mechanical engineering, Chief -- in his very own custom-made cap and gown -- was right by Haschert's side, as he has always been.
Planned Parenthood: Missouri's last abortion clinic may shut
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license, Planned Parenthood officials said Tuesday.
Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization said Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.
"This is not a drill," said Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "This is not a warning. This is real and it's a public health crisis."
-
Florida governor, Cabinet sued over plans to meet in Israel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - An open-government watchdog group and several news outlets are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Cabinet in an effort to stop their planned meeting in Jerusalem.
The First Amendment Foundation, Gannett Co., Gatehouse Media and the owners of the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times filed their lawsuit Tuesday, a day before DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet are scheduled to meet during a trade mission in Israel. The Associated Press and other news outlets also plan to join the suit.
They argue that the meeting violates the state's open-government laws, which require Cabinet meetings be accessible to the public. The governor's office has said the meeting is ceremonial, but the groups suing contend that isn't the case.
The Latest: Extensive damage from tornadoes in Indiana
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on damaging storms across the central United States (all times local):
3 p.m.
Officials say at least 75 homes were damaged when a twister touched down Monday evening in Pendleton, Indiana, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Indianapolis.
