Second wave of flu virus happening now

Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control is warning of a second wave, Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Influenza activity is decreasing in Travis County, but the predominant strain at the moment is the B-virus. The A-virus showed much higher activity through December and January. So far this season, 49 people have died in Travis County from the flu. None of them were children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season and that it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

Information from WTNH and WTEN was included in this report.