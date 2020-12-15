Santa and Mrs. Claus may have exposed nearly 50 children to COVID-19 in Georgia

LONG COUNTY, Georgia (KXAN/NBC News) — A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after a Dec. 10 Christmas parade may turn out to be a super spreader event after the North Pole pair later tested positive for COVID-19 — potentially exposing up to 50 children.

The board of commissioners in Long County, Georgia, say that “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” were not displaying any symptoms at the event — which was not put on by local authorities.

“While this is cause for concern, I feel that it is important to note that exposures happen every day as we go about our day to day lives, often without any knowledge,” Chairperson Robert D. Parker said in a statement on Facebook.

Parker explained that his own children had had their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus and that they — and all children who were there — should follow CDC guidelines going forward.

“I have personally known both “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger,” Parker said.

The state of Georgia currently has had 484,152 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9,250 deaths.