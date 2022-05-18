TOMS RIVER, NJ (WPIX) – A teenage boy was killed when sand collapsed at a New Jersey beach on Tuesday, trapping him and his sister, police said.

The teens, visiting from out of town, were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed, Toms River officials said. Officers and emergency medical workers rushed to the beach entrance just after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the trapped 17-year-old girl, but her brother, Levy Caverley, an 18-year-old Maine resident, died in the collapse, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teenage girl suffered injuries.

Over the weekend, a similar incident claimed the life of a 13-year-old in Utah.

Rangers at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park were called for a teenager that had become trapped beneath the sand just outside the park’s campground area on Saturday, Nexstar’s KTVX reports.

Officials believe the teen, Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara, Utah, was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune when the tunnel “unexpectedly collapsed with him inside.” Spendlove was found more than six feet below the sand.

First responders performed CPR and rushed Spendlove to the hospital, but the teen was pronounced dead Sunday.