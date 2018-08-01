Salads, wraps recalled due to Cyclospora concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than two dozen varieties of salads and wraps sold at various grocery stores are being recalled due to concerns over lettuce contaminated with cyclospora.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert on Monday, July 30, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap items were produced an distributed by Caito Foods LLC, out of Indianapolis, Ind., between July 15-18, 2018 with the “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018.

The items were sold at Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Walgreens and other major stores.

The problem was discovered when Caito Foods was notified by its lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine was being recalled.

For a full list of labels of the recalled items, click here.