Rudy Giuliani hit with $1.3B defamation lawsuit from Dominion over 2020 voter fraud claims

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/CNBC) — On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems officially filed a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in connection with claims he made about the company’s voting systems — which they say were “disinformation” meant to “purposefully mislead voters.”

Giuliani, previously known for having been mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terror attacks, was one of the central figures in Trump administration efforts to block now-President Joe Biden’s election victory by overturning results in key states.

Dominion CEO John Poulos wrote in a statement: “The disinformation campaign waged against my company is what prompts this legal action today.”

Claims of voter fraud have been widely refuted by elections experts, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Republican, broke ranks with the Trump administration in December, when he announced the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome.

Dominion is seeking over $1.3 billion in damages.

CNBC reached out to Giuliani for comment but has not heard back yet.