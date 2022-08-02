AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, will testify in Alex Jones’ defamation trial.

The parents are suing the talk show host and conspiracy theorist over Infowars’ claims the shooting was a “total hoax.”

They arrived at the Travis County courthouse Tuesday morning with security detail, after their attorneys explained they had faced “run-ins” over the weekend and needed to be in protective custody.

Their attorney, Mark Bankston, said he told his clients he was proud of them for taking the stand but knew this was going to be a “rough day.”

“While this trial has focused a lot on the antics of Mr. Jones,” Bankston said, “the real story of this trial is what happened to Neil and Scarlett.”

Jones is also expected to take the stand Tuesday. His defense attorney, Andino Reynal, said his team was ready to put on their case, and he would do his talking “in the courtroom.”

