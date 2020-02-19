Ring adds new security features to home cameras

(KXAN) — Amazon put new security measures for Ring cameras in place Tuesday after millions of people complained about hackers getting into their devices.

After the update Ring will now use a two-factor authentication system, meaning if users want to log into their account they’ll need a password plus a special code sent to their phone or email.

The code used along side the password will constantly change. Ring also announced users can opt out of sharing information with third parties.

According to a report from Vox, Ring added a two-factor authentication as a default to all new devices. However, this did not protect existing users. Last week Google announced a similar two-factor authentication for customers using its Nest home security devices.