Rick Perry tells President Trump he’s resigning from Energy Secretary post, NYT reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The New York Times is reporting on Thursday that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has informed Pres. Trump that he will resign from his position as Energy Secretary.

The move comes after Perry was subpoenaed earlier this month as part of the impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s president.

Trump previously said Perry set up the July 25 call, in which Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son.

On Thursday Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement on Perry’s resignation, saying in part:

“Rick is a good man and a good friend who has devoted his life to serving his country, especially the great state of Texas. He went from being Texas’ longest-serving governor to heading the Department of Energy, where he was a leading advocate for U.S. energy, including liquefied natural gas.”

