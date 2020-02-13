Reward offered in dolphin deaths off Florida coast

(WBBH/NBC News) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to arrests following the recent slayings of several dolphins.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission found one dolphin off the coast of Naples last week that appeared to have been shot or stabbed.

In the same week, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge experts recovered a dolphin with a bullet in its side along Pensacola Beach.

Last year, another dolphin was found stabbed to death off Captiva.

