(Austin Business Journal) — Remote workers worried about being first on the layoff chopping block might have reason to be concerned — at least according to a new survey of managers.

About 60% of 3,000 American managers surveyed for presentation software firm Beautiful.ai’s The Future of Digital Work report said it’s likely remote employees would be laid off first.

The survey illustrates some of the tricky situations facing employers in the hybrid era — particularly when it comes to proximity bias.

Experts have said it’s critical for employers to ensure remote workers have equal access to career development opportunities compared to their in-office counterparts. That could include both formal and informal training opportunities but also access to management.

