Reichel Foods Inc. recalling packaged snacks due to possible listeria in hard-boiled eggs

Reichel Foods Inc., are recalling these packaged snacks due to the possibility of listeria in the hard-boiled eggs that may have been supplied by Almark Foods, who is undergoing an investigation into its own possible listeria contamination. (Photos courtesy of the FDA)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A possible listeria contamination in hard-boiled eggs is causing a company to recall its packaged snacks line.

Reichel Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling part of its line of Pro2Snax To The Max brand snack packs due to an ongoing investigation into Almark Foods’ recall of single-serve hard-boiled eggs. Reichel Foods says Almark Foods may have supplied eggs contaminated with listeria.

So far, Reichel Foods says there haven’t been illnesses reported due to their snacks, and are doing this “out of an abundance of caution.”

The specific snack packages Reichel Foods recalled are Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin (UPC 649632001490) and Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin (UPC 649632001483).