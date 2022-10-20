Samples of the colors chosen as Colors of the Year from 2023 to 2019 by Sherwin-Williams. (KXAN Graphic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Minimal, calming, intriguing.

That’s how popular paint retailer Sherwin-Williams describes its Color of the Year for 2023.

Redend Point “creates a comforting backdrop for the everyday moments that matter,” according to the Sherwin-Williams website. The color is referred to as “minimal yet cozy.”

“It is a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “The color is a natural choice for those looking for a warm and joyful neutral in both interiors and exteriors.”

Wadden says the blush-beige tone instantly makes you feel at home. “Build on its earthiness by utilizing the hue alongside natural-looking textiles and wood accents or create a desert oasis by layering terracotta shades and clay materials,” Wadden said.

The company has selected a color of the year since 2011. Here’s a look at the previous winners:

Sherwin-Williams’ global color and design team looks at trends “that influence the way we interact with color” and chooses 40 colors and four palettes for its annual Colormix Forecast. The color of the year is then chosen from those colors.