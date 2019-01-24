RECALL ALERT: General Mills flour recalled for salmonella concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — General Mills announced a nationwide voluntary recall for some of its bags of flours after concerns were raised for the potential presence of salmonella, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration. 

The bags in question are the five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a “better if used by date” of April 20, 2020.

“The recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product,” officials wrote.

If you have this product in your pantries, officials ask that you throw it away. You can also contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8130 or visit their website

You can see a full list of active recalls by the Food and Drug Administration on their website

