Rare albino raccoon caught in Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn (WMC/NBC News) — A pair of wildlife removal specialists found quite the surprise in one of their traps this week at a home in Collierville, Tennessee.

Alpha Wildlife caught two raccoons: one they were expecting, but the other was not.

Alpha Wildlife co-owner David Parrish said the catch was a surprise.

“Especially in the wild, it’s color takes away any camouflage it may have to stay alive,” Parrish said. “So to find one this big and in the wild was kind of a surprise for us.”

An albino raccoon appears in one out of 750,000 raccoons, but Tennessee’s Shelby County may be a place where you see more of the recessive gene.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency furbearer biologist Daniel Stanfield said the raccoons are rare, but he’s seen several there.

The two raccoons back into the wild at a TWRA-approved site.