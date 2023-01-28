AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m.

“Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief is valid and real. Come be in a community space as we protest against the ceaseless violence experienced at the hands of the state including (Austin Police Department),” the Austin Justice Coalition tweeted out at the event.

Congressman Greg Casar, D-Texas, said he would attend the rally.

Nichols was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation after taking a photo of the sunset, according to accounts from his family. MPD later released a statement saying they were stopping him for reckless driving.

Following the traffic stop, a confrontation ensued and Nichols was brutally beaten. Three days later, on Jan. 10, Nichols died in the hospital. Video footage released by the City of Memphis on Jan. 27 showed the events that led to his murder.

Five of the now-former Memphis Police officers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Following the release of the bodycam footage Friday, protests and rallies were held in at least 12 cities across the country, according to NBC.

“The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting this rally to provide an outlet to those that wish to express their anger at yet another unjust killing of a Black person at the hands of police, to uplift and support efforts in Memphis to respond to this tragedy, and to connect people with ongoing struggles right here in Austin to end the scourge of police violence,” the Austin Justice Coalition said in a press release.