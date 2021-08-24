Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever

FILE – Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back Tuesday, earlier than ever before

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even as temperatures approach 100 degrees in the Texas dog days of summers, Starbucks is introducing fall earlier than ever before.

That’s right, the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte and other pumpkin-based drinks are back in stores Tuesday at their earliest date ever. Last year, they started pouring pumpkin drinks Aug. 25, and this year they are out a day earlier.

But a hot drink when it’s sweltering outside? Starbucks thought of that and is also bringing back its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and a Frappuccino version.

New drinks to the fall lineup are hot and cold varieties of apple flavor, the apple crisp macchiato and an iced version.

Starbucks says it has sold more than 400 million “PSLs” since they came introduced the drink in 2003.

Starbucks was beaten to the punch by competitor Dunkin’. It released its first try at pumpkin-flavored coffee on Aug. 19.