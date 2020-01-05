Prospect of war with Iran prompts protests in Austin, around the world

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered at the Texas State Capitol and around the world on Saturday to protest for and against the prospect of war with Iran.

This is after an American drone strike on Thursday in Iraq killed a top Iranian general and a senior Iraqi Shiite militia leader.

“It sounds like he was the man outside of Iran doing Iran’s work in the region,” said Jim Crosby, a protester who was at the capitol. “I don’t see him as a good guy but I don’t see us as good guys in this situation either.”

There were about 70 anti-war protests planned across the United States.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

In Baghdad on Saturday, NBC reports thousands of mourners poured into the streets chanting, “Death to America,” though there is a mixture of grief, anger and celebration at the news.

The U.S. Embassy is on the highest possible state of alert, with an aircraft circling above the building, marines inside and the U.S. military ordering reinforcements into the region.

The state department has warned Americans in Iraq to get out.

One of the men killed, Qasem Soleimani, is said to be one of the most powerful, and likely the most popular man in Iran.

To Americans however, he was an enemy and terrorist, blamed for orchestrating attacks on U.S. bases, oil tankers on the Persian Gulf and a deadly campaign that killed hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

U.S. intelligence leaders are trying to figure out how Iran might strike back.