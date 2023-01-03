Ken Block, seen here in 2013, was snowmobiling in Mill Hollow, Utah, when his 2 (Gergely Besenyei/AFP via Getty Images)

MILL HOLLOW, Utah (KTVX) – Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah, local officials announced Monday.

Hoonigan Industries, a media production and sports-inspired clothing company Block co-founded, also confirmed the news.

Block was 55 years old.

Ken Block was snowmobiling in Utah when his snowmobile “upended, landing on top of him,” according to the local sheriff’s office. (Photo courtesy of Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, along with officials from Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service, responded to reports of an accident in the Mill Hollow area.

Block was driving a snowmobile on a steep slope when “the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office noted that Block was riding with a group, but was alone when the accident occurred.

A legend in the racing world, Block began his career in 2005 with the Vermont SportsCar team. He formed the Monster World Rally Team in 2010, becoming the first-ever American to compete at the World Rally Championship. Block later competed in the Global RallyCross Championship from 2011 to 2015.

Outside of racing, Block co-founded DC Shoes and Hoonigan Industries. He reportedly lived in Park City, Utah, with his family.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” reads a statement released by Hoonigan Industries on Monday. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine an official cause of death.