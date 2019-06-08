President Trump announces US-Mexico agreement, suspending tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced that the United States had reached an agreement with Mexico in response to the tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Monday.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

According to Trump, "This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico into the United States."

Trump finished his two part tweet saying that more details were to come.