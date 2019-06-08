President Trump announces US-Mexico agreement, suspending tariffs
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced that the United States had reached an agreement with Mexico in response to the tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Monday.
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
According to Trump, "This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico into the United States."
Trump finished his two part tweet saying that more details were to come.
Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.
The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan's borders with Indiana and Ohio.
The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and that a woman also suffered serious injuries.Read the Full Article
Lost Texas hiker rescued after week in Arkansas wilderness
MENA, Ark. (AP) - Searchers have found a Texas man who went missing last weekend while hiking alone in a remote area of Arkansas.
Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says 38-year-old Joshua McClatchy, of Fort Worth, was dehydrated but in good spirits when he was found late Friday. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Sawyer says improved weather conditions allowed searchers to use a National Guard helicopter equipped with infrared technology to search the Caney Creek Wilderness area, which is about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.Read the Full Article
Allegations against top priest under review after AP report
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Catholic Church in Texas says it is reviewing allegations that a top monsignor continued to hear a married woman's confessions after luring her into a sexual relationship, a potentially serious crime under church law.
The announcement was issued by the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese led by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. bishops' conference, after the woman broke years of silence to denounce his handling of her case in an Associated Press investigation this week. The archdiocese has defended DiNardo's handling of the case as swift and just. But it said Friday that the issue of confession was a "new development" presented by Laura Pontikes in the AP report and would be "thoroughly reviewed in accordance with canon law."
Pontikes has accused Monsignor Frank Rossi, DiNardo's former deputy, of exploiting her emotional dependency on him to manipulate her into a sexual relationship, even as he heard her confessions, counseled her husband on their strained marriage and solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars from them in donations for the church. The archdiocese removed Rossi from the Houston parish, but allowed him to return to ministry in another diocese after he completed a treatment program.Read the Full Article
