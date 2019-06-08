President Trump announces US-Mexico agreement, suspending tariffs

National News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced that the United States had reached an agreement with Mexico in response to the tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Monday.

According to Trump, “This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, illegal immigration coming from Mexico into the United States.”

Trump finished his two part tweet saying that more details were to come. 

