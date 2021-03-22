President Biden will ‘at some point’ visit US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday that he will “at some point,” visit the US-Mexico border amid mounting pressure to address immigration issues.

As he was exiting a helicopter, reporters also asked him if he wanted to see “first hand” what’s going on in those facilities, referring to the ones at the border, and he replied, “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”

The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a surge of unaccompanied migrant children entering the country seeking asylum. In Dallas, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center is housing 3,000 unaccompanied migrant children for at least 90 days in what the federal government calls a “decompression center.”

A new temporary facility is also opening in Pecos, Texas, 70 miles southwest of Odessa, and it will serve 2,000 migrant children.

Immigration officials have recorded a dramatic rise in unaccompanied children over the last month.

As of Saturday, there were 5,049 unaccompanied minors and a total of 9,830 immigrants of all ages in Border Patrol custody. That’s an increase from Thursday when 4,615 unaccompanied children and 7,970 immigrants in Border Patrol custody were reported.

A reporter asked Biden if more could be done to prevent migrants from reaching the border.

“A lot more,” Biden answered. “We are in the process of doing it now, including making sure we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries.”

The White House dispatched Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to four Sunday news shows in an effort to stress that it was working to get things under control.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.