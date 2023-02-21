(KTLA) – Eating a bowl of cereal may be a good start to your day, but it also could be the key to a good night’s sleep.

Post Consumer Brands, the company behind such popular cereals as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles and Honeycomb, has unveiled Sweet Dreams, its latest cereal duo designed to help people sleep at night.

Sweet Dreams comes in two flavors, Blueberry Midnight and Honey Moonglow and each is packed with ingredients to support someone’s natural melatonin production. (Post Consumer Brands)

“As a brand that’s been helping early risers crush their morning routines for over 100 years, we’re thrilled to now help fans also establish healthy nighttime habits by providing a nutrient-dense before-bed snack made to support a sleep routine they could only dream of until now,” Logan Sohn, the company’s senior brand manager, said in a statement.

Sweet Dreams comes in two flavors, Blueberry Midnight and Honey Moonglow. Each is packed with ingredients — including whole grains and a nighttime herbal blend — to support the natural production of melatonin, a hormone that helps control the body’s sleep cycle.

Both contain lavender and chamomile flavors, which are associated with preventing insomnia. The cereal also contains zinc, folic acid and B vitamins.

The new cereal can be found at grocery stores nationwide. More information about the cereal can be found on the Post Consumer Brands website or the company’s social media accounts.