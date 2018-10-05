Popular drink Topo Chico could help with sleep and brain function Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Topo Chico may have special health benefits. (NBC News) [ + - ] Video

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Topo Chico, a popular and bubbly mineral water, may have some added health benefits.

Topo Chico claims that minerals in the water like Calcium, Magnesium and Manganese can help with sleep, digestion and can even stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, which helps with brain function.

Family Physician Dr. Christine Le says that while there are some benefits, some people shouldn’t drink the mineral water.

“For some patients, if they have kidney stones and some of the waters that they drink have a lot of calcium to it, they may just be a little bit more careful,” Le said.

She also says that because it’s water, it’s okay for most people to drink.

“In general, most water is fine for all patients,” said Le.

Topo Chico is more expensive than regular water, running at about $6-$10 for a pack of 12 at the grocery store.