Popular drink Topo Chico could help with sleep and brain function
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Topo Chico, a popular and bubbly mineral water, may have some added health benefits.
Topo Chico claims that minerals in the water like Calcium, Magnesium and Manganese can help with sleep, digestion and can even stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, which helps with brain function.
Family Physician Dr. Christine Le says that while there are some benefits, some people shouldn’t drink the mineral water.
“For some patients, if they have kidney stones and some of the waters that they drink have a lot of calcium to it, they may just be a little bit more careful,” Le said.
She also says that because it’s water, it’s okay for most people to drink.
“In general, most water is fine for all patients,” said Le.
Topo Chico is more expensive than regular water, running at about $6-$10 for a pack of 12 at the grocery store.
More Stories
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Austin Animal Shelter begins fall promotion to help curb overcrowding
- WATCH: Livestream of ACL concerts during Weekend One
- Get moving at the American Heart Association's Heart Walk
- Body recovered from Lake Travis near where woman fell from barge
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-