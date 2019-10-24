Popeyes hiring hundreds ahead of chicken sandwich return

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SHREVEPORT, La. (CNN/KTAL) – The Popeyes restaurant chain is reportedly bringing back its popular chicken sandwich, and there will be more staff to better deal with the demand.

Bloomberg reports that Sun Holdings, Inc., which operates about 150 Popeye’s locations, will offer the item beginning in early November.

It was a huge hit when it debuted in August, resulting in long lines of customers willing to wait for a taste of the sandwich. It also prompted a viral “chicken sandwich war,” pitting Popeyes version of the chicken sandwich against the popular Chick-fil-A offering.

Popeyes announced it was sold out within two weeks and promised to bring it back. In announcing the temporary suspension of the sandwich, the restaurant chain promoted its app for those who want a notification when it becomes available in specific areas.

An exact date has not been confirmed the sandwich’s relaunch, but Bloomberg reports that the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees to prepare for the expected onslaught of hungry customers.