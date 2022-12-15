(KXAN) — A new national poll released Wednesday shows Americans are split on their feelings about Elon Musk and how he’s running Twitter now.

The Tesla CEO officially acquired the social media platform in late October after closing the deal by a court-imposed deadline, multiple reports stated.

Since then, Musk has made a few changes to Twitter, including a $7.99-a-month subscription service to get the blue check that was only given out to verified accounts in the past. This led to many users utilizing the checkmark to impersonate prominent companies and public figures.

The service is currently going through a relaunch with different colored checks for different accounts.

The Wednesday poll by Quinnipiac University found 37% of Americans approve of the way Musk is running Twitter, while 37% disapprove and 25% didn’t give an opinion.

Americans were also asked their opinion on how well Twitter is handling misinformation on its platform. They responded:

4%: Excellent job

19: Good job

26%: Not so good job

29%: Poor job

22%: No opinion

Overall, 36% of Americans had a favorable opinion of Musk in the poll, while 33% had an unfavorable opinion of him and 26% said they haven’t heard enough about him.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,614 U.S. adults nationwide from Dec. 8-12 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points.